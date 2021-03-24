Local Govts Urged to Prepare for Twofold Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Wednesday issued a notification urging prefectural governments to beef up their prefectures' medical capacities on the assumption that the daily number of new COVID-19 cases could jump twofold from this winter's levels.

The move by the ministry came amid fears of a possible "fourth wave" of coronavirus infections in the country.

The ministry demanded that prefectural governments draw up and report next month emergency measures including restrictions on general medical services, and that they review their existing plans for securing hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in May.

Since the existing plans were compiled last summer, there have been many cases in which prepared hospital beds were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, emergency measures are expected to include securing hospital beds by postponing surgeries and the hospitalization of patients other than those suffering the coronavirus disease.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]