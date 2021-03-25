North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday morning, the Japanese government said.

The missiles fell into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry and other sources.

"We harshly protest against the missile firings and strongly condemn the acts, as they amount to a violation of related U.N. resolutions," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters. "The missile launches threatened peace and security of our country and this region."

The Japanese government lodged a protest to North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing.

"We will step up our warning and surveillance activities," Suga also said. The prime minister indicated his desire to take up North Korean issues in his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, planned for April, and work with the president in dealing with Pyongyang.

