New Coronavirus Cases Hit Record High in 2 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--As Japan sees emerging signs of another resurgence in coronavirus infections, the northeastern and western prefectures of Yamagata and Ehime, respectively, logged their record numbers of new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The nationwide number of newly confirmed cases came to 1,917 on the day, topping 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, 27 new deaths were reported among infected people across the country, including seven each in Tokyo and nearby Chiba Prefecture.

In Yamagata, 49 new cases were confirmed. The prefecture's daily tally has stayed above 10 since March 18.

In Miyagi Prefecture, east of Yamagata, the daily number of new cases came to 161, its second-highest figure, standing above 100 for three days in a row.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]