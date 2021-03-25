Japan Urges U.S. Not to Use East Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that the United States should refer the waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula as the Sea of Japan not the East Sea.

Describing the waters as the East Sea is “inappropriate,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai told a press conference.

“Our position is that the Sea of Japan is the sole internationally established name” for the waters, Sakai said.

He also said that Japan has called on the United States to correct the reference. South Korea calls the waters the East Sea.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command described the waters as the East Sea in a statement issued about North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on Thursday.

