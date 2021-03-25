Japan Upper House to Vote on FY 2021 Budget on Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Thursday to put the government's fiscal 2021 budget bill to a vote by the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Friday.

The budget bill, which has already cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, is expected to be enacted through the Upper House vote.

The budget bill calls for general account spending of a record 106,609.7 billion yen, up 3.8 pct from the fiscal 2020 initial budget, while including 5 trillion yen in reserves for measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition side agreed to face the Upper House vote after the ruling bloc made some concession to an opposition demand for the disclosure of communications ministry documents related to the ministry's approval of satellite broadcast license for Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329>, which is at the center of a wining and dining scandal involving senior ministry officials.

