Japan Cabinet OKs Security-Linked Land Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese cabinet on Friday approved a bill to regulate the use of land lots deemed important for national security, such as Self-Defense Forces bases and remote border islands.

The bill calls for giving the state authority to investigate the owners of such land lots and introducing penalties for their misuse.

In one past case, a piece of land near an SDF facility was acquired by foreign capital. The bill is aimed at putting a halt to such moves.

The government aims for the bill's enactment during the current ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"This is an important bill from the perspective of national security. We will make our utmost efforts to have the bill discussed and enacted by the Diet," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]