N. Korea Claims Successful Test-Firing of New-Type Missiles

Seoul, March 26 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's state-run news agency reported Friday that the country's Academy of National Defense Science successfully conducted a firing test of new-type tactical guided missiles the previous day.

The Korean Central News Agency was apparently referring to Thursday's launches of two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, which have been confirmed by countries including Japan and the United States. The missiles fell into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The report suggested that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not present at the missile launch site.

The Academy of National Defense Science claimed that the credibility of an upgraded solid-fuel engine was proved through the latest test launches of the two new tactical guided missiles, which accurately hit a target set in the waters 600 kilometers off the coast of North Korea, according to the report.

Ri Pyong Chol, a senior official of the Workers' Party of North Korea who inspected Thursday's missile firings and reported the results to Kim, said the tested weapons system will have great significance for the strengthening of North Korea's military power and the suppression of threats that exist in the Korean Peninsula, the report said.

