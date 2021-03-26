Bessho Named Top Aide to Japan Emperor, Empress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government approved at a cabinet meeting on Friday the appointment of Koro Bessho, who currently serves as deputy grand chamberlain to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as grand chamberlain to the Imperial couple, effective April 1.

Bessho, 68, who joined Japan's Foreign Ministry in 1975, took his current position at the Imperial Household Agency in January 2020, after serving in such posts as ambassador to South Korea and ambassador to the United Nations.

The government also named Norihiro Sakane, 59, former director-general of the land ministry's National Spatial Planning and Regional Policy Bureau, who served as a close aide to the Emperor when he was Crown Prince, between 2007 and 2010, as deputy grand chamberlain.

Incumbent Grand Chamberlain Nobutake Odano, 73, who has supported the Imperial couple for nearly five years since before Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in May 2019, will retire.

