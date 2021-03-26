Tohokushinsha Broadcasting Permit to Be Revoked in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Ryota Takeda said Friday that his ministry will revoke a satellite broadcast permit for the Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329> group May 1.

Tohokushinsha Film, criticized for wining and dining senior ministry officials, was found to have violated a clause limiting foreign ownership of satellite broadcasters under the broadcasting law.

It will be the first time for a Japanese satellite broadcast permit to be revoked for this reason.

Subject to the measure is The Cinema 4K, a broadcasting satellite channel specializing in foreign films. The channel is now run by subsidiary Tohokushinsha Media Service Inc.

"We requested (the group) to take necessary measures such as alerting viewers," Takeda told a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]