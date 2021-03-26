Tohokushinsha Permit to Be Revoked in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Ryota Takeda said Friday that his ministry will revoke a satellite broadcast permit for the Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329> group May 1.

Tohokushinsha Film, criticized for wining and dining senior ministry officials, was found to have violated a clause limiting foreign ownership of satellite broadcasters under the broadcasting law.

It will be the first time for a Japanese satellite broadcast permit to be revoked for this reason.

Subject to the measure is The Cinema 4K, a broadcasting satellite channel specializing in foreign films. The channel is now run by subsidiary Tohokushinsha Media Service Inc.

"Ministry inspection was insufficient. We'll consider enhancing our inspection system," Takeda told a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

