Japan to Aid Local Tourism Promotion Initiatives

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan will give financial aid to tourism promotion initiatives aimed at local residents by prefectures with few coronavirus infections, tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday.

Akaba also said that the government is considering resuming the Go To Travel subsidy campaign, currently on hiatus due to the virus epidemic, in June or later.

Under the new aid program, the government will give up to 7,000 yen per person per night for trips under the prefectural initiatives.

The move aims to spur travel demand while containing infections amid the prolonged suspension of the nationwide Go To Travel campaign.

The aid program will run from April to the end of May, and will be funded by 300 billion yen from the Go To Travel budget.

