Suga, Biden Likely to Issue Joint Statement at Summit

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are planning to issue a joint statement to highlight the outcomes of a summit between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden, planned for April, it was learned Friday.

The envisaged statement is expected to reaffirm the coverage of the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, by the Japan-U.S. security treaty's Article 5, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan, Japanese government sources said. The East China Sea islands are claimed by China.

The statement is also likely to underline bilateral economic and security cooperation, the sources said.

The reference to the Senkaku Islands is aimed at clarifying the two countries' policy of working together in dealing with China, which is increasing military pressure in the East China Sea partly through the enforcement of a new law allowing the use of weapons by its coast guard ships against foreign vessels.

With the United States increasingly concerned over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the statement is likely to underline the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

