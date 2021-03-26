Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Safeguard Rules for U.S. Beef

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan has started talks with the United States on a possible review to its standards for implementing a tariff hike for U.S. beef as a safeguard measure to curb imports.

At their first meeting Thursday night, the Japanese government explained the emergency tariff increase for U.S. beef carried out March 18 under the bilateral trade pact.

The two sides agreed to continue the negotiations based on the pact.

Under the trade deal, Japan is set to lower its tariff rate for U.S. beef in stages while a new safeguard measure was introduced to prevent a surge in beef imports and protect domestic cattle farmers.

In early March, the amount of Japan's U.S. beef imports exceeded 242,000 tons, the limit for fiscal 2020 ending this month. In response, the tariff rate has been raised to 38.5 pct from 25.8 pct, effective until April 16.

