Suga to Invite Biden to Tokyo Games

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will invite U.S. President Joe Biden to this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Suga said he expects to extend the invitation when he holds talks with Biden in the United States next month.

In a videoconference in February, the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced countries agreed to make efforts to lead the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to a success, Suga told a parliamentary committee meeting.

Asked whether to invite Biden to the Tokyo Games, postponed by one year due to the novel coronavirus crisis, Suga said, "I think it's only natural."

"Through international conferences and talks with the leaders of other countries, I have repeatedly expressed my resolve to realize a safe and secure Tokyo Games" amid the continued spread of the coronavirus worldwide, the prime minister said.

