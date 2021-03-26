New Map Shows Mount Fuji Eruption Could Affect Bigger Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A revised map of hazards from a possible eruption of Mount Fuji showed Friday that lava and pyroclastic flows from the highest mountain in Japan could reach bigger areas than previously forecast.

Some areas could be hit by lava flows some 10 hours earlier than previously expected, according to the map, compiled by a consultative body of officials mainly from the prefectural governments of Yamanashi, Shizuoka and Kanagawa, all near Tokyo.

From 2018, the group worked to reflect the latest findings in the map, for the first revision in 17 years since its completion by the central government in 2004.

Based on analysis of eruptions in the past 5,600 years, the assumed size of the crater to be formed by a possible eruption was expanded to a radius of 4 kilometers of the summit.

The estimated volume of volcanic matter from the eruption roughly doubled from the previous estimate to 1.3 billion cubic meters for lava and quadrupled to 10 million cubic meters for pyroclastic flows.

