Japan's Daily Coronavirus Tally Climbs Back above 2,000

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily tally of new coronavirus cases came to 2,026 on Friday, bouncing back above 2,000 for the first time since Feb. 6.

The rise signals a possible resurgence in coronavirus cases after the government lifted its state of emergency over the pandemic this week.

The western prefecture of Osaka logged 300 new cases, its highest figure since Jan. 30, before it exited the state of emergency in late February.

The northeastern prefecture of Miyagi confirmed 153 new cases, its third-highest figure on record, marking the fourth successive day with more than 100 new cases.

Across the country, the number of infected people with severe symptoms edged down by two from Thursday to 323, according to the health ministry.

