Tokyo Newly Finds 376 People Positive for Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that 376 people have newly tested positive for the coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo's daily tally of new coronavirus cases topped 300 for the fourth straight day. In the week through the day, the daily tally averaged 330.3, up 11.2 pct from the preceding week's 297.

The number of severely ill people with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by four from the previous day to 45.

Of the newly infected people confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, 88 were in their 20s, 68 in their 40s, 51 in their 30s, 43 in their 50s and 38 in their 70s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 83.

