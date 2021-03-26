Lingering Virus Crisis to Affect New Grad Hiring in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A recent Jiji Press survey has found that the lingering new coronavirus epidemic will affect Japanese companies' hiring of new graduates next year.

The number of companies planning to take on more new graduates in spring 2022 than in 2021 stood at only eight, down from 10 for this year and hitting the lowest level in 12 years. The latest survey covered 100 major companies, and 66 of them unveiled their hiring plans.

With the virus crisis considerably affecting the travel industry, airline group ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> will not recruit new graduates except for some job positions. Major travel agency JTB Corp. will forgo spring 2022 hiring entirely.

Nineteen companies plan to hire fewer graduates, down from 24 for this year. But the number was higher than 12 in the survey for 2020, conducted before the spread of the new coronavirus and amid a sellers' market due to labor shortages.

In the latest survey, 34 companies, up from 29, said they have yet to decide hiring plans for 2022 or refrained from giving responses, indicating that many firms are cautious about fixing the number of new graduates they would recruit amid uncertainties over the future.

