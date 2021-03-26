Osaka to Expand Early Closure Request over Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government decided Friday to extend its current request for shorter opening hours at restaurants and bars over the coronavirus pandemic until April 21 while expanding the scope to cover the entire prefecture at the start of April.

The request, which was slated to expire at the end of this month, currently calls on eating and drinking establishments in the city of Osaka, the western Japan prefecture's capital, to close by 9 p.m.

The decision was made at a meeting of the prefectural government's pandemic response headquarters, amid a rise in new coronavirus infections in the prefecture, mainly among young people. On Friday, 300 new coronavirus cases were confirmed there.

At the meeting, the Osaka government recognized that infections are spreading among visitors to restaurants and bars.

The prefectural government also decided to encourage local residents to get coronavirus tests without hesitation, and to request businesses to refrain from holding parties for trainees.

