NTT to Ban Meals with Top Communications Ministry Officials

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> said Friday that it is poised to make new internal rules that will ban meals with lawmakers in the top three posts at the communications ministry and workers and executives with interest at the ministry.

The move comes after the revelation of a high-profile scandal in which senior officials of the ministry were wined and dined by NTT group executives in a way that violated the ethics code for national civil servants.

Under the new rules, employees and executives of NTT and group companies will be banned from having meals with and giving gifts to people with interest at the ministry, which overseas telecommunications industry, such as lawmakers in the top three posts--minister, state minister and parliamentary vice minister--and staff with authority to give approval.

NTT will also draw up rules on meals with people without interest.

It has come to light that NTT President Jun Sawada and other NTT group executives wined and dined top-post lawmakers and others at the ministry.

