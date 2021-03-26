Risk of Huge Quake Stays High on Japan's Pacific Side

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The possibility of a powerful earthquake occurring over the next 30 years remains high on the Pacific side of Japan, the government said Friday.

The latest 2020 seismic hazard map released by the government's Earthquake Research Committee showed the probabilities of a temblor measuring at least lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

The probabilities are at least 26 pct in the eastern part of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, as well as the Pacific side of the Kanto eastern region, Tokai central region and Kinki and Shikoku western regions, according to the map.

The results stem from high probabilities of two huge offshore quakes over the 30 years.

One is a temblor with a magnitude of around 8 forecast to occur with an 80 pct probability along the Chishima Trench off Nemuro, Hokkaido.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]