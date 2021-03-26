Japan Diet OKs Record 106-T.-Yen Budget for FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted the government's fiscal 2021 budget, which calls for record general-account spending of 106,609.7 billion yen.

The budget for the year from next month was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling camp led by the Liberal Democratic Party.

The budget passed the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in early March.

The budget represented 3.8 pct spending growth from the previous year's initial budget, hitting a record high for the ninth successive year.

The government allocated 5 trillion yen for reserve funds to prepare for a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

