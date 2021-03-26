Giant Panda Xiang Xiang to Stay in Tokyo until Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Female giant panda Xiang Xiang will stay at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo until the end of this year, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday.

Xiang Xiang was to be returned to China at the end of May. The two sides agreed to extend her stay in Tokyo due to difficulty with transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under an agreement with the Chinese side, Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017 at the zoo, was initially scheduled to be returned to China in June 2019.

