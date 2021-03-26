Japanese Shipowner Apologizes over Suez Canal Stranding

Newsfrom Japan

Imabari, Ehime Pref., March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese owner of a large container ship that has been stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal apologized for the incident on Friday.

"We sincerely apologize for causing great concern," said Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., which owns the stranded 220,000-ton Ever Given.

Work, including crushing and removing rocks, is underway to free the ship Saturday evening Japan time, Higaki said at a press conference in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, where Shoei Kisen is based.

Two large tugboats are being arranged to move the Ever Given, according to Higaki.

Marine traffic through the canal has remained blocked since the container ship ran aground Tuesday.

