Suga Sounds Negative about Early General Election

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested Friday that he is negative about dissolving the House of Representatives for a general election at an early date.

"I disagree that the (next Lower House) election could be held soon," Suga told reporters following the enactment of the government's fiscal 2021 budget.

"We need to do steadily what we should do, including taking measures against the coronavirus," the prime minister stressed.

Now that the fiscal 2021 budget has been enacted, the ruling and opposition parties are seen starting in earnest preparations for the next Lower House poll, which is due to take place by this autumn.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the opposition camp refrained from trying to delay the budget passage, but is poised to continue to question the Suga administration's response to the pandemic, as well as a high-profile wining and dining scandal involving senior government officials.

