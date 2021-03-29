Many Jobless Vietnamese Interns in Japan Seeking Help

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Many Vietnamese technical intern trainees who have lost their jobs in Japan amid the coronavirus epidemic are seeking re-employment consultations from support groups.

Nonprofit organization Japan Vietnam Mutual Support Association has said that it has given advice to over 400 Vietnamese trainees since September last year.

According to Jiho Yoshimizu, head of the Tokyo-based group, many of them saw their training suspended or fled their workplaces after the companies they were working for forced them to quit.

"The coronavirus crisis has laid bare problems (surrounding foreign technical interns), including companies that treat them only as handy manpower and lack of communication (between the interns and companies)," she added.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, 20, who worked at a supermarket in Tokushima Prefecture until January this year, said she was forced to quit her job after she traveled outside the western Japan prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]