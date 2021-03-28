People in Japan Want Domestic Trips, Dining-Out after Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--A majority of people in Japan want to make domestic trips or dine out with family and friends once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, a survey by Central Research Services Inc., a Jiji Press affiliate, showed.

With multiple answers allowed, domestic trips were cited by 64.4 pct of respondents, the largest proportion, when asked what they want to do once the pandemic subsides. Dining out with family and friends were chosen by 62.7 pct, the second largest.

Visits to theme parks, amusement parks or zoos were cited by 32.6 pct, outdoor shopping by 32.4 pct and visits to events or concerts by 31.6 pct.

The findings of the survey, conducted in March 5-14, indicate that many people in the country want to go out apparently tired of staying at home amid the pandemic.

The survey showed that 79.4 pct of respondents said the pandemic had an impact on their life, far surpassing the 16.5 pct who said there was no such impact.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]