Japan to Put Meeting with Mekong Countries on Hold

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to put on hold a foreign ministers’ meeting with Mekong River countries following last month’s coup in Myanmar, government sources said Saturday.

A participation by the military-led government in Myanmar will draw backlash mainly from Western countries, the sources said.

Tokyo has maintained relations with Myanmar’s military. But “the current situation makes Myanmar’s participation difficult,” one of the sources said, referring to the deaths of many protesters in the country following the military takeover.

“It’s far from certain how the framework of Japan-Mekong relations will evolve,” a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

The foreign ministers and leaders from Japan and the five Mekong River countries of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam meet every year on separate occasions.

