Yoko Ono Calls for Abolishing Nuclear Weapons

New York, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese artist Yoko Ono, wife of the late John Lennon, on Friday called for the total abolishment of nuclear weapons.

Citing a call by hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Japan for "No More Hiroshima or Nagasaki," Ono said on Twitter, "There has not been a time when this warning has been so important as it is now."

Ono said that while the war was pretty much at the end by the 1945 atomic bombings of the two Japanese cities, "the unbearable sufferings of the Hibakushas did not end there."

"Nuclear damage does not disappear. It circulates and stays," she said. "Let us wake up, come together, and work on cleaning and healing our planet, instead of further destroying it," she said.

