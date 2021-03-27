Japan's New Coronavirus Cases Top 2,000 for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,073 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the second consecutive day above 2,000.

The country reported 32 new deaths from the virus. There were 331 patients with severe symptoms, up by eight from Friday.

Osaka Prefecture reported 386 new cases, Hyogo Prefecture 164 new cases and Kyoto Prefecture 32 new cases, their highest levels since the government lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency for the three western prefectures at the end of February.

The northeastern prefecture of Miyagi confirmed 129 new cases, the fifth straight day above 100, and neighboring Yamagata Prefecture had 45 new cases, its second-highest level.

Tokyo reported 430 new cases, the first above 400 in three days. The capital's seven-day average of new cases rose to 342.9 from 298.7 a week before.

