Tokyo Confirms 430 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 430 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, the first above 400 in three days.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 342.9, up 14.8 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by one from Friday to 44 under Tokyo’s standards.

People in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new infection cases in Tokyo, at 107, followed by 74 among those in their 30s, 56 among those in their 40s, 54 among those in their 50s and 35 among those in their 70s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 70.

