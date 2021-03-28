Japan to Give People Coronavirus Vaccine Choice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will give people a choice of what coronavirus vaccine they will get, Fumiaki Kobayashi, a senior official in charge of its vaccination campaign, said Sunday.

The government will give the choice to people by making public information on which type of vaccine is available at each vaccination site, Kobayashi, adviser to the Cabinet Office, said on television.

Kobayashi said some people are reluctant to get vaccinated due to concern about side effects. "We'll create an environment where people have a choice," he said.

Japan's vaccination campaign began in February, starting with medical workers. It is scheduled to start vaccinating elderly people on April 12, using Pfizer Inc.'s shot. The country will also receive vaccine supplies from AstraZeneca PLC and Moderna Inc.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]