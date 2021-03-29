Low-Altitude Flights over Tokyo Struggling 1 Year after Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Monday marked the first anniversary of the introduction of low-altitude flight routes over central Tokyo to and from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

The new routes, however, have not been used as frequently as the Japanese government had initially hoped, reflecting a plunge in air travel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the central government is currently considering introducing measures to alleviate noise pollution, including altering the fight routes, after receiving nearly 6,000 complaints on noise and other issues caused by aircraft.

Accompanied by a deafening roar, an airplane flew over houses and commercial facilities near East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Oimachi Station in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward one afternoon in late March.

The wheels and the registration number on the main wing of the aircraft, which was flying around 300 meters aboveground, was discernible to the naked eye.

