Some LDP Members Calling for LGBT Law

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Some members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are calling for a new law to improve public understanding about lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, or LGBT, people.

The LDP's Special Mission Committee on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, chaired by former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, hopes to draw up such a bill for enactment as early as the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament, ending in June.

"We want to submit it before the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games," a party lawmaker said.

Proponents of such a law in the party have been energized by a Sapporo District Court ruling that the government's failure to approve same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

"If the public's understanding about LGBT people increases, we'll be able to have deeper discussions on same-sex marriage and partnership," Inada said on Twitter just after the ruling was issued on March 17.

