Japan Facing Possibility of Involvement in Taiwan Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan is preparing for the increasingly likely possibility of its becoming involved in regional security activities around Taiwan, as the U.S. government shows growing concerns over a potential Chinese invasion of the island.

The Japanese and U.S. governments stressed "the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" in the "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers earlier this month.

In the event that U.S. forces stationed in Japan intervene in incidents in Taiwan, Japan may provide logistic support under the national security laws, which marked the fifth anniversary of enforcement on Monday.

The Defense Ministry is considering what kinds of activities can be conducted by the Self-Defense Forces for such support.

Top military officials of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, including the incoming commander, recently warned of a contingency surrounding Taiwan, saying that China could use force against it within the next six years and that the possibility is more imminent than expected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]