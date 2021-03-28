Japan Confirms 1,785 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,785 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the first below 2,000 in three days.

The country reported 29 new deaths from the virus. There were 341 severely ill coronavirus patients, up 10 from Saturday.

Tokyo confirmed 313 new cases, the sixth straight day above 300 and up 57 from a week before.

In western Japan, Osaka Prefecture had 323 new cases, the third consecutive day above 300 and up from 100 a week before. Neighboring Hyogo Prefecture reported 93 new cases, the first below 100 in five days but up from 46 a week before.

Aichi Prefecture confirmed 86 new cases, the highest since the government lifted its coronavirus state of emergency for the central prefecture at the end of February.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]