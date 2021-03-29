Nomura May Suffer 2-B.-Dollar Loss in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese brokerage giant Nomura Holdings Inc. <8604> said Monday that it may suffer “a significant loss” from transactions between a subsidiary in the United States and a U.S. client.

The estimated amount of the claims against the client stands at around 2 billion dollars based on market prices as of Friday, Nomura said in a statement, adding, “This estimate is subject to change depending on the unwinding of the transactions and fluctuations in market prices.”

The company may incur a loss of about the same amount, financial industry sources said.

Nomura said that it is “evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on its consolidated financial results.”

The news of Nomura’s potential loss has exposed transaction risks amid rising stock prices across the globe. Japan’s Financial Services Agency is paying attention to the group’s risk management system.

