Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 29 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Monday, marking the 11th such intrusion this year.

The Japanese government lodged a protest with China because the Haijing ships made moves to approach Japanese fishing boats sailing nearby, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

The moves were "totally unacceptable," Kato told a news conference.

The Chinese ships entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima, one of the Japanese-administered islands in Okinawa Prefecture, between around 4:05 a.m. (7:05 p.m. Sunday GMT) and 4:20 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha.

The Chinese ships left the Japanese waters at around 1:15 p.m., after Japan Coast Guard ships warned them to leave the waters while protecting the two fishing boats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]