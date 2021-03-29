Japan Weekly Coronavirus Cases Top 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The weekly number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan has exceeded 10,000 for the first time in six weeks.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), the cumulative number of infection cases, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 469,623, up 12,031 from a week before.

The weekly number rose for the fourth consecutive week.

Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, saw 911 new infections in the past week, with the daily figures topping 100 for six straight days.

Neighboring Yamagata Prefecture saw its weekly number more than double from the week before to 219.

