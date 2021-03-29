Osaka to Request Pre-emergency Measures over Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Sendai, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura indicated plans on Monday to ask the national government to invoke pre-emergency measures over the coronavirus epidemic in the western Japan prefecture.

The prefectural government is poised to make the request later this week, after deciding the move at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters.

In the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, where coronavirus infections are rapidly spreading, its governor, Yoshihiro Murai, told a news conference the same day that his prefecture has no plans to ask the state for pre-emergency measures for now.

Toshizo Ido, governor of Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka, said that his prefecture is not currently in a situation requiring it to ask the central government to implement the measures. Takatoshi Nishiwaki, governor of Kyoto Prefecture, which also neighbors Osaka, took a similar stance, saying that he is not currently considering making such a request.

Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the central government's COVID-19 response, told reporters Monday that he held talks on Sunday with Yoshimura and Murai on the infection situations in Osaka and Miyagi. The central government will work closely with the two prefectures in dealing with the local infection situations, including taking pre-emergency measures if needed, while hearing opinions from the governors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]