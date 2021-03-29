Osaka to Request Pre-emergency Measures over Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Sendai, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura indicated plans on Monday to ask the national government to invoke pre-emergency measures over the coronavirus pandemic in the western Japan prefecture.

The prefectural government is poised to make the request later this week, after formally deciding the move at a meeting of its pandemic response headquarters.

In the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, where coronavirus infections are rapidly spreading, Governor Yoshihiro Murai told a news conference the same day that his prefecture has no plans to make a similar request for now.

In Osaka, more than 300 people were newly confirmed positive for the coronavirus for the third straight day on Sunday. On Monday, the prefecture's daily coronavirus tally approximately doubled from the previous day to 647.

"We found that the prefecture has entered a fourth wave (of coronavirus infections)," Yoshimura told reporters.

