Ship Stranded in Suez Canal Finally Freed

Cairo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese-owned stranded container ship Ever Given was refloated in the Suez Canal on Monday, six days after it ran aground in the key waterway linking Asia and Europe, the Suez Canal Authority said.

Navigation in the canal will likely be resumed on Monday evening, Osama Rabie, head of the authority, told local media.

At high tide in the morning, large tugboats were used to free the 220,000-ton Ever Given, which is one of the largest container ships in the world, with a length of 400 meters and a width of 59 meters.

The ship is owned by Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., based in the city of Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, western Japan. Its operator is Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp.

The Ever Given became unable to move in the canal because its bow was stuck in the dirt after hitting the bank of the waterway. Local authorities and a rescue team removed massive amounts of dirt from around the ship's bow, but the work to refloat the vessel was very tough due to its weight.

