Stranded Container Ship Moved in Suez: Japanese Owner

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., March 29 (Jiji Press)--The stranded Ever Given container ship has been successfully moved in the Suez Canal, officials of its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., said Monday.

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, stopped again after its bow and stern moved 20 meters and 50 meters, respectively, according to the company based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

Work to refloat the ship is expected to resume at high tide on Monday evening Japanese time.

