Japan Confirms 1,345 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,345 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, the first figure above 1,000 for a Monday in seven weeks.

Among recent Mondays, new infection cases fell to 965 on Feb. 15 after coming to 1,215 on Feb. 8. The count dropped to as low as 600 on March 8, but rose back to 695 on March 15 and 816 on March 22. The daily infection tally for Mondays tends to be lower than for other days of the week.

On Monday, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 213 new infection cases, marking the first figure above 200 for a Monday since Jan. 25. The Osaka prefectural government is considering asking the central government to introduce pre-emergency measures against the virus in the prefecture.

New infection cases totaled 80 in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Monday, with its daily count standing below 100 for the first time in seven days. But the figure nearly doubled from the year-before tally of 42.

Tokyo confirmed 234 new infection cases, the first figure above 200 for a Monday since the 266 on Feb. 15. The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 357.7, up 18.1 pct from a week before.

