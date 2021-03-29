Tokyo Confirms 234 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 234 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, the first figure above 200 for Monday since 266 on Feb. 15.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 357.7, up 18.1 pct from a week before.

People in their 20 accounted for 54 of the new cases in Tokyo, followed by 36 among those in their 40s and 31 each among those in their 30s and 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 54.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients came to 40 under Tokyo's standards.

