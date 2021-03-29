ANA Tests Use of Digital COVID-19 Negative Certificates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways conducted Monday a trial of an app that enables travelers to present their COVID-19 negative certificates with a smartphone, as part of its efforts to simplify procedures at airports.

The use of the app would make it unnecessary for travelers to present paper documents as proof that they have tested negative for the new coronavirus. The app also shows whether travelers meet quarantine requirements at their respective destinations.

The airline, a subsidiary of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, aims to put the app into practical use ahead of a recovery in demand for international flights, which has been hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Japan Airlines <9201> plans to conduct a similar test on Friday.

The two Japanese airlines have been working with the Commons Project Foundation, a Swiss nonprofit organization, which developed the app called CommonPass, for the trials.

