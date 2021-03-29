Japan Mulls Ending Support for Exports of Coal-Fired Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is now considering fully ending its support for private-sector exports of coal-fired thermal power plants, in response to strong international calls for measures to fight climate change, it was learned Monday.

The government has supported such exports, including through low-interest lending via state-backed financial institutions, based on the position that exports to developing countries of highly efficient Japanese coal-fired plants are expected to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Amid international criticism, however, the government adopted stricter rules on its export support in July last year, including limiting support for cases in which recipient countries are making decarbonizing efforts.

The government now aims to announce at a climate change summit in late April that Japan will not support new exports of coal-fired plants, informed sources said.

Demand remains strong from developing countries for coal-fired plants, which allow stable power supplies at low cost while emitting large amounts of carbon dioxide.

