Japan Still Cautious about Sanctioning Myanmar

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is still cautious about imposing sanctions against Myanmar, where its military is intensifying crackdowns on anti-coup protesters.

After more than 100 people were killed in the Myanmar Armed Forces' crackdown on Saturday, the deadliest day since its coup on Feb. 1, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi issued a statement on Sunday strongly condemning the situation in the Southeast Asian country.

At a press conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato made similar remarks, while declining to comment on whether Japan should enforce sanctions against Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the United States, the European Union and Britain have imposed sanctions on senior officials of the military. Furthermore, they are considering additional sanctions.

U.S. President Joe Biden suggested Sunday that his administration is considering new sanctions against Myanmar.

