Japan Firms Slow to Introduce Support for Fertility Treatment

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--People receiving fertility treatment in Japan are having difficulty balancing their work with therapy, with Japanese companies slow to introduce support measures for employees undergoing such treatment, a health ministry survey showed Monday.

The survey revealed that 37.1 pct of female and 34.9 pct of male respondents took time off work to receive fertility treatment, while 72.6 pct of female and 61.8 pct of male respondents said that their companies have no treatment support systems.

It also found that 11.2 pct of female and 4.6 pct of male respondents had given up their jobs to receive the therapy.

The survey was conducted via mail and the internet in October-December last year, and 1,011 women and 625 men who had received or were receiving fertility treatment at 794 target medical institutions gave valid responses. The respondents’ average age came to 39.5, while 22.9 pct of the total were under treatment.

“The problem is that companies’ efforts are still inadequate,” the health ministry said, expressing determination to promote employers’ efforts to help workers take leave for treatment.

