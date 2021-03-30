Jiji Press to Launch New Financial Info Service on Line App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press Ltd. said Tuesday that it will launch on Thursday a new financial information service using its official account on the Line smartphone messaging app.

The "JP Market Touch" service features information on foreign exchange rates, the key Nikkei average of 225 selected issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section, investment trust funds and others, according to the major Japanese news agency.

It will alert users when exchange rates and the Nikkei stock average, for example, reach preset levels or show wild swings.

The new service will mainly target sales personnel at financial institutions who contact customers using non-face-to-face methods.

Information about campaigns offered by financial institutions will also be available with the new service, which was developed jointly by Jiji Press and Tokyo-based Mobile Support Co.

